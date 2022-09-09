Kuldeep Bishnoi: Kejriwal did not mention a word on SYL, yatra misused

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 8

Reacting to the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s show in Adampur, the MLA and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi stated that it was unfortunate that in the name of “Tiranga Yatra”, the chief ministers of Punjab and Delhi indulged in politics in Adampur today.

“It is clear that AAP leaders brought people from outside Adampur to Haryana and also from other states for today’s event here. Despite their attempts to offer them liquor and cash, today’s programme flopped and it was clear that people of Adampur had rejected them,” he said in a video statement.

Kejriwal did not mention even a word on the issue of the SYL at the public meeting as he had already committed to the people of Punjab that not a drop of water would be given to Haryana. He stated that Kejriwal would soon be behind bars as he was facing a number of corruption charges. Reacting to Bhagwant Mann’s comment on closing 107 number shop, he said many big persons had tried to close this shop, but their attempts had fizzled out in the past as well.

#Hisar #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL