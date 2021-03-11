Kuldeep Bishnoi’s conscience vote remark flusters Congress

New Delhi, June 10
Senior Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi’s remarks on Friday that he had cast a conscience vote in the Rajya Sabha election have flustered the Congress no end.
“Heeded by conscience while casting the vote,” Bishnoi told reporters even after he arrived at the polling venue with former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
The Congress needs every vote in Haryana to make its principal candidate Ajay Maken win.
The party has 31 MLAs.
Bishnoi has been wooed by the party for days on end.
However it’s not clear whether he was placated because his long rumoured meeting with Rahul Gandhi never took place.
The Congress remains wary of ongoing voting trends in the state with even MLA Kiran Choudhary’s vote casting video in circulation, which means her vote could be cancelled.
Bishnoi meanwhile has been sulking over not being accommodated in any meaningful role in the recent state unit revamp where Hooda loyalists took all the posts barring one working president post which went to Kiran Choudhary’s daughter Shruti.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government
Bats for direct tie up between Punjab and Canada Police to t...
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Independent legislator Balraj Kundu decides to abstain
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aims to break monopoly of private bus operators; announces to ply buses to Delhi airport from June 15
For the past four years, buses from Punjab to the Internatio...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
NEET PG 2021 admissions: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...