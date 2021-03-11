Kuldeep Bishnoi’s conscience vote remark flusters Congress

Kuldeep Bishnoi has been wooed by the party for days on end. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Senior Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi’s remarks on Friday that he had cast a conscience vote in the Rajya Sabha election have flustered the Congress no end.

“Heeded by conscience while casting the vote,” Bishnoi told reporters even after he arrived at the polling venue with former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The party has 31 MLAs.

Bishnoi has been wooed by the party for days on end.

However it’s not clear whether he was placated because his long rumoured meeting with Rahul Gandhi never took place.

The Congress remains wary of ongoing voting trends in the state with even MLA Kiran Choudhary’s vote casting video in circulation, which means her vote could be cancelled.

Bishnoi meanwhile has been sulking over not being accommodated in any meaningful role in the recent state unit revamp where Hooda loyalists took all the posts barring one working president post which went to Kiran Choudhary’s daughter Shruti.

