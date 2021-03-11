Kuldeep Bishnoi’s meeting with CM Khattar stirs speculation of former's exit

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, May 19
In what has left the political circles abuzz, Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Gurugram on Wednesday.
The picture of their meeting went viral on social media, including various official Congress groups with speculation of exit of Bishnoi.
He, however, took to Twitter to clarify that he had met the CM for some political discussion and restoration of gram panchayat in his constituency, Adampur.
आदमपुर ग्राम पंचायत बहाली को लेकर चल रहे धरने एवं अन्य समस्याओं के निदान सहित राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर मुख्यमंत्री @mlkhattar जी से गुरुग्राम में विस्तृत सकारात्मक चर्चा हुई। मैं उनका आभारी हूं कि उन्होंने आदमपुर ग्राम पंचायत बहाली को लेकर मेरी बात मानते हुए मेरे सामने निर्देश दिए।🙏 pic.twitter.com/AvlUfTNgQY— Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) May 19, 2022
“Grateful that he made a call immediately and ordered restoration of the gram panchayat,” Bishnoi said.
The meeting raised eyebrows as Bishnoi was reportedly disgruntled as despite lobbying hard for a significant role in the Haryana Congress, he did not land any position in the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee’s revamp undertaken by the party leadership in April.
