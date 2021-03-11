Kuldeep Bishnoi’s meeting with CM Khattar stirs speculation of former's exit

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 19

In what has left the political circles abuzz, Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Gurugram on Wednesday.

The picture of their meeting went viral on social media, including various official Congress groups with speculation of exit of Bishnoi.

He, however, took to Twitter to clarify that he had met the CM for some political discussion and restoration of gram panchayat in his constituency, Adampur.

“Grateful that he made a call immediately and ordered restoration of the gram panchayat,” Bishnoi said.

The meeting raised eyebrows as Bishnoi was reportedly disgruntled as despite lobbying hard for a significant role in the Haryana Congress, he did not land any position in the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee’s revamp undertaken by the party leadership in April.