Kuldeep-CM meet triggers speculation

Gurugram, May 19

Senior Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi met CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Gurugram late on Wednesday. The picture of the meeting went viral on social media, including various official Congress groups, with speculation on the exit of Bishnoi from the party.

Bishnoi however took to twitter to clarify that he had met the CM for some political discussion and restoration of gram panchayat in his constituency Adampur.