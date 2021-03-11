Kuldeep-CM meet triggers speculation

Gurugram, May 19
Senior Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi met CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Gurugram late on Wednesday. The picture of the meeting went viral on social media, including various official Congress groups, with speculation on the exit of Bishnoi from the party.
Bishnoi however took to twitter to clarify that he had met the CM for some political discussion and restoration of gram panchayat in his constituency Adampur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail
A few Congress leaders and supporters turned up at the resid...
In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months
To abide by dress code | May get to work at prison factory, ...