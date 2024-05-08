Kumari Selja accuses BJP of betraying people

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 7

Congress candidate for the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency Kumari Selja said every section of society — farmers, labourers, Dalits, marginalised, youth, women, and traders — had been betrayed by the BJP government.

“The BJP leaders have fulfilled not even a single promise made by them. It is time that we save the democracy and bring a change in the system,” she said. During her campaign in the Fatehabad Assembly constituency on Tuesday, she addressed public gatherings in villages and urban areas.

She said to counter the BJP’s false promises, the Congress named its manifesto as ‘Nyay Patra’, which would ensure justice for labourers, youth, women and farmers. Along with this, 25 guarantees have also been given to people of the country. She said it was the responsibility of every worker of the Congress and the INDIA bloc to actively campaign from door to door and make people aware of the “false promises” made by the BJP.

