Kumari Selja accuses BJP of betraying people

Sirsa, May 7
Congress candidate for the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency Kumari Selja said every section of society — farmers, labourers, Dalits, marginalised, youth, women, and traders — had been betrayed by the BJP government.
“The BJP leaders have fulfilled not even a single promise made by them. It is time that we save the democracy and bring a change in the system,” she said. During her campaign in the Fatehabad Assembly constituency on Tuesday, she addressed public gatherings in villages and urban areas.
She said to counter the BJP’s false promises, the Congress named its manifesto as ‘Nyay Patra’, which would ensure justice for labourers, youth, women and farmers. Along with this, 25 guarantees have also been given to people of the country. She said it was the responsibility of every worker of the Congress and the INDIA bloc to actively campaign from door to door and make people aware of the “false promises” made by the BJP.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14
Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs
The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...