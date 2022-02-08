Kumari Selja flays Haryana govt for ‘stopping’ pension

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja said those who took votes from senior citizens by promising to give old-age pension of Rs 5,100 per month, were now exploiting them.

“Instead of increasing the pension amount as promised, the pension has been stopped. The senior citizens in the state have not received pension for the last two months, due to which a financial crisis has arisen in front of them.”

In a statement issued here today, Selja said there were thousands of families in the state, who had been surviving on the old-age pension. —

