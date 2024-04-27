Kumari Selja returns to Sirsa after 26 years, set to take on Ashok Tanwar

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, April 26
The electoral battle in the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency is set to be interesting. Congress has nominated Kumari Selja from Sirsa, while the BJP has given the ticket to Dr Ashok Tanwar. What is noteworthy is that both candidates have previously served as the state president of the Congress and both began their political careers with the Congress.
Kumari Selja has been a Member of Parliament from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency in 1991 and 1996. After losing to Dr Sushil Indora in the parliamentary elections of 1998, Selja turned to Ambala. Now, after 26 years, she is making a comeback in Sirsa.
Meanwhile, Kumari Selja expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Congress leadership for selecting her as the candidate from Sirsa in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She assured the people of Sirsa that she would safeguard their rights.
Tanwar contested the Lok Sabha elections from Sirsa in 2009 and won the seat by defeating his nearest rival, Dr Sita Ram of INLD, by a margin of 35,499 votes. In 2014, Tanwar lost to Charanjeet Singh Rori of INLD on this seat. In 2019, he was defeated by BJP candidate Sunita Duggal.
Meanwhile, it’s good news for Congress that Dr KV Singh, who is considered close to Hooda camp, has joined Kumari Selja’s campaign. KV Singh issued a press note saying that on April 28, Kumari Selja would inaugurate her campaign office in Dabwali and begin her election campaign in the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.
