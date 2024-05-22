Kumari Selja sweats it out, drums up support in Sirsa

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 21

With the rising temperatures, the political atmosphere is also heating up in Sirsa. The Lok Sabha elections are to be held on May 25. Among those in the campaign trail is Congress candidate Kumari Selja, who had a public meeting at a marriage palace on the Hisar road here.

‘Will focus on fighting drug menace’ Speaking to The Tribune, Kumari Selja said the overwhelming response from locals prompted her to contest from Sirsa. She said a lot of work needed to be done in the constituency, with a special focus on tackling the drug menace, providing employment opportunities to youth and empowering women.

The event witnessed the participation of a majority of attendees, who were turban-wearing Sikhs, along with the presence of women in large numbers. A few men were ready with drums and trumpets at the entry gate.

Gurpal Singh, a farmer, from Mallawala village said he was a staunch Congress supporter, but these elections were particularly exciting because a prominent leader like Kumari Selja was contesting from Sirsa. He further said the democracy had suffered greatly over the past ten years. Nonetheless, one positive thing that happened during this period was the farmers’ agitation, which taught farmers to speak up and voice their concerns. He said now, leaders were fleeing as they were scared to answer the questions posed by the farmers. Gurmeet Singh, another farmer said, the objective was not just to ensure that the Congress won, but to defeat the BJP at all costs.

As Selja reached the venue, the chants of “Selja zindabad, Congress zindabad” could be heard all around. A nearly 70-year-old farmer, Ladhuram Jangra, said he had been associated with the Congress for the past 50-55 years. However, since Selja left and former minister and Congress leader Lachhman Das Arora passed away, Sirsa had lacked a good leader from the party, he added.“With Selja’s return, there is a hope,” said Jangra.

#Congress #Kumari Selja #Lok Sabha #Sirsa