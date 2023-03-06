Kumari Selja writes to Khattar, wants e-tendering policy withdrawn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

Former Union Minister and general secretary of the Congress Kumari Selja has written a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar demanding withdrawal of the e-tendering policy. In the letter, she also called for the cancellation of the FIRs lodged against the sarpanches during the protest.

In the letter to the CM, Selja said there was a lot of anger in the state due to the e-tendering policy introduced by the Haryana Government. “Sarpanches across the state are agitating against this process and are demanding its withdrawal,” she added.

Selja said the decision of e-tendering for panchayat works above Rs 2 lakh would affect the development in the villages. “The e-tendering process will encourage commission system at the administrative level and panchayats will be weakened. Earlier also, the government had brought the Right to Recall Bill in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), which has also weakened the rights of PRIs,” she said.

“The government has many departments to keep an eye on the functioning of panchayats and their funds. If the government wanted, it can get the audit done of every work of panchayats,” Selja added.

She said the sarpanches, who were demanding the withdrawal of the e-tendering policy, should be heard and the e-tendering process be withdrawn with immediate effect in the interest of the state.