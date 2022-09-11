Kunal Kamra challenges VHP to condemn Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 11

After cancellation of his show at a Gurugram bar following threats of disruption by VHP, stand-up comic Kunal Kamra, in an open letter, has challanged the Hindu outfit to condemn Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

Criticisingthe BJP-led NDA government over a number of issues in the past, Kamra proclaimed himself as “a bigger Hindu” than the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) saying he doesn’t earn his living by fear mongering and issuing threats.

“I chant ‘Jai Shri Sita-Ram’ and ‘Jai Radha Krishna’ loudly and with pride. If you really are the children of India, write and send (messages of) ‘Godse Murdabad’. If you don’t, you will be perceived as anti-Hindu and supporters of terrorism. Don’t tell me you consider Godse as God? If that is true, keep getting my shows cancelled in the future too. I’ll just be happy to have emerged a bigger Hindu than you in this test. Whatever I’ll do, I’ll eat my hard-earned bread as I’m a bigger Hindu than you. I feel it is a sin to live on scraps by threatening someone and spreading fear,”Kamra wrote in Hindi, tagging the official Twitter handle of the VHP.

The stand-up comic was scheduled to perform on September 17 and 18 at ‘Studio Xo Bar’ in Sector 29, Gurugram.

However, the bar cancelled the show saying it did not want to invite trouble after threats of disruption were issued. The VHP and Bajrang Dal had submitted a memorandum to administration accusing Kamra of being a habitual offender of hurting Hindu sentiments. They had threatened protest and disruption and the bar cancelled the show.

“What can the bar do? They have to do business and are scared. Show me one video or clip where I disrespected any God or Goddess. I just criticise government and you being their puppets can’t take it,” added the letter.