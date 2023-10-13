Kunjpura hosts National Sainik School games

Karnal, October 12
The first All-India Sainik School National Games (AISSNG) commenced at Sainik School, Kunjpura, in the district on Wednesday.
Chief Guest Maj Gen Sanjay Maini, GOC PH & HP (I) Sub Area, inaugurated the event and paid homage to the bravehearts by laying a wreath at Sai Kunj. Principal Col Vijay Rana said around 500 students from 32 schools across the country would be in action in these games, which will end on October 17.
Shivam of Sainik School, Amethi won the 100-m race among boys. Sunny Kumar of Sainik School, Sambalpur, and Cadet Sachin Kumar from Sainik School, Gopalganj, joined him on the podium. In the girls’ category, Kajal Kumari (Sainik School, Gopalganj) won gold, followed by Nikita Chahar (Sainik School, Jhansi) and Kavya (Sainik School, Korukonda).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM