Kunjpura hosts National Sainik School games

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 12

The first All-India Sainik School National Games (AISSNG) commenced at Sainik School, Kunjpura, in the district on Wednesday.

Chief Guest Maj Gen Sanjay Maini, GOC PH & HP (I) Sub Area, inaugurated the event and paid homage to the bravehearts by laying a wreath at Sai Kunj. Principal Col Vijay Rana said around 500 students from 32 schools across the country would be in action in these games, which will end on October 17.

Shivam of Sainik School, Amethi won the 100-m race among boys. Sunny Kumar of Sainik School, Sambalpur, and Cadet Sachin Kumar from Sainik School, Gopalganj, joined him on the podium. In the girls’ category, Kajal Kumari (Sainik School, Gopalganj) won gold, followed by Nikita Chahar (Sainik School, Jhansi) and Kavya (Sainik School, Korukonda).

