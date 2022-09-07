Kurukshetra: 11 transformer thieves nabbed

Kurukshetra, September 6
The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police busted two gangs of transformer thieves and nabbed 11 members.
The accused were involved in 224 thefts committed this year, including 36 under the jurisdiction of Sadar Thanesar police station, 38 under Babain, 33 under Ladwa, 73 under Shahabad, 18 under Jhansa, four under Krishna Gate, 11 under KUK, three under Sadar Pehowa and eight under Ismailabad police station.
Two of the arrested suspects were carrying rewards of Rs 5,000 each on their heads.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta
Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...
Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL
Punjab not cooperating, says Centre
India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine
Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...
On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav
Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front
ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...