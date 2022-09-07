Kurukshetra: 11 transformer thieves nabbed

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 6

The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police busted two gangs of transformer thieves and nabbed 11 members.

The accused were involved in 224 thefts committed this year, including 36 under the jurisdiction of Sadar Thanesar police station, 38 under Babain, 33 under Ladwa, 73 under Shahabad, 18 under Jhansa, four under Krishna Gate, 11 under KUK, three under Sadar Pehowa and eight under Ismailabad police station.

Two of the arrested suspects were carrying rewards of Rs 5,000 each on their heads.