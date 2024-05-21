Kurukshetra: 2-week programme on AI ends

Kurukshetra: The Faculty Development Cell of Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra, in collaboration with the Computer Science Department under the aegis of IQAC, organised a two-week faculty development programme on ‘AI Tools for Effective Teaching and Learning’. Principal Upasna Ahuja said the objective of the two-week faculty development programme was to apprise the institution’s staff of the latest AI technologies and their application in education. The principal said the programme was organised for both teaching and non-teaching staff to enhance their technological capabilities. She said AI has brought a revolutionary change in the field of education. “AI tools can help us make classroom teaching more interactive and effective. The knowledge and experience earned by teachers and members of the non-teaching staff through this programme has made them more skilled. They can implement their skills to make their job more effective,” she added.

‘Pro-Fashional Fiesta’ at JMIT

Yamunanagar: The Seth Jai Parkash Mukand Lal Institute of Engineering and Technology (JMIT), Radaur, organised an event, ‘Pro-Fashional Fiesta’, on its premises. During the event, students walked the ramp showcasing their finesse. Besides, question-answer sessions were also organised. A total of 109 contestants hailing from various districts of Haryana took part in the event. Priyanshu of JMIT and Pranjal Kakkar of MLN College, Yamunanagar, were adjudged ‘Mr Professional’ and ‘Ms Professional’, respectively. SK Garg, director, JMIT, expressed gratitude to the judges for their contribution.

