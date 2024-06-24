Kurukshetra: 25 held during special drive

Kurukshetra: The police registered 23 FIRs and arrested 25 persons during Operation Akraman in the district on Sunday. The operation was carried out to arrest criminals, and recover illicit liquor, arms and narcotic substances. As per information, 20 police teams were constituted for the special drive. According to the Kurukshetra Police spokesperson, of the 23 cases, 15 were registered under the Excise Act after 116 liquor bottles were recovered. The police said 15 persons were arrested with the liquor. Seven persons were arrested under the Gambling Act. A proclaimed offender was also nabbed during the operation. As many as 86 challans were also issued for violation of traffic norms.
