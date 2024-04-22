Kurukshetra admn steps up vigil to prevent child marriages

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 21

Having already prevented two child marriages in the district this month, the local administration and the officials concerned are gearing up to ensure that no such crime takes place on Akshay Tritiya, which falls on May 10.

As per information, the Haryana Women and Child Development Department Director, in a letter to all Deputy Commissioners in the state, had instructed them to step up vigil and instruct all officers concerned to take all preventive measures for breaking the tradition of holding child marriage on Akshay Tritiya.

Recently, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also issued directions related to child marriages through video conferencing.

A district official said child marriage is illegal under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) and various steps are being taken to make people aware of the ill-effects of child marriages and its consequences. Child marriages violates the health, and education rights of the children and create various other issues in society. Intimation of such marriages is very important, hence public representatives, NGOs and other people are requested to come forward and help stop child marriages.

As per the data, in Kurukshetra, nine child marriages have been prevented between April 2023 and March 2024, while two marriages have been already prevented this month.

Bhanu Gaur, Protection-cum-Kurukshetra Prohibition Officer, said, “Regular campaigns are being organised regarding child marriages. We have been asking people to report child marriages so that appropriate action could be taken. Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma has already directed all departments concerned to step up vigil and ensure no child marriage takes place in the district.”

“Meetings are being held with the service providers, managers and priests of shrines and marriage palaces. They are also being warned of strict action over their involvement in child marriages. Areas where such complaints have been received in the past will also be under radar. A list of school dropout children has been prepared and as per a report, over 2,800 dropout students aged between 15 and 18 years in the district,” she added.

The officer said, “We are making women aware in the rural and urban areas through the anganwadi workers. Early information about child marriages is important. As soon we get the information, we reach the spot, families are told not to go ahead with the marriage and counselling is done. In majority of the cases, the families assure not to solemnise the marriage and wait for the children to attain the legal age of marriage.”

