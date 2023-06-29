Kurukshetra bee centre set to get export-level lab to test honey

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 28

The Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre (IBDC) in Kurukshetra is all set to get a new high-end export level laboratory to test chemical parameters, antibiotic residues, pesticide residues, heavy metal analysis and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) in honey.

The project is coming up at a cost of Rs 20 crore, of which Rs 14 crore will be spent by the state government, while the remaining Rs 6 crore will be spent by the Central government.

The IBDC was established under a bilateral agreement between India and Israel in 2017 at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore. There is already a honey-testing lab, bee disease diagnostic lab, value addition lab and a honey processing and bottling unit at the IBDC.

To develop a testing facility where beekeepers could get testing of export quality honey and other beehive products at reasonable prices, to minimise the malpractices of honey adulteration and to maintain the authenticity of honey, a high-end export-level laboratory was proposed and the approval in this regard had been received, an official said.

Deputy Director, Horticulture, Dr Billu Yadav, said, “Around 2,000 MT honey is produced in Haryana annually, of which around 70 per cent to 80 per cent is exported to America, Europe, and Gulf countries. Nearly 2,500 honey bee farmers are associated with the centre, and not only the bee farmers of Haryana, but farmers of other states would also be able to use the testing facility as it would be the first such lab to have the NMR testing facility, an analytical tool which can be used for authenticating honey in the government sector.”

“We have received approval from the government for the laboratory and now the tender process has been initiated. The project will be executed in a phased manner. There is a good demand for Indian honey in the international market. After getting it tested at an export-level laboratory, the bee farmers and traders will get a good price for their product in the market,” he added.