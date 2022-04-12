Kurukshetra board receives 14 more pilgrimage proposals

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 11

After 30 pilgrimages, falling under 48-kos land spread over five districts of Haryana, were included by the Haryana Government in the list of tirthas last year, the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) has received proposals for 14 more tirthas to be included in the list.

Every site cannot be placed on list Every site can’t be included in the list of tirthas. It requires a lot of work and research. The government should set up an independent panel with the purpose to identify and document the tirthas. — An official, Kurukshetra Development Board

The proposals were sent by the panchayats and the committees of the pilgrimages concerned.

As per the information, seven proposals have been received from Jind, five from Kaithal and one each from Karnal and Kurukshetra.

The tirthas are selected on the basis of their mention in the ‘shastras’, historical value, archaeological value and folklore.

There are believed to be around 360 pilgrimages spread across Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat, but only 164 have been identified so far, of which 30 were included last year. The identification and survey of the proposed tirthas are being carried out by the members and officials of the KDB, and Shri Krishna Museum.

An official said a large number of tirthas had become extinct over time and finding the same was a time-consuming process.

Shri Krishna Museum supervisor Rajendra Rana, who has been playing a crucial role in the identification of the tirthas, said: “Proposals are being received from various panchayats and committees for the inclusion of their pilgrimages in the list of tirthas. We have visited a couple of sites in Sandholi village of Pehowa and Meoli village in Kaithal after receiving the proposals. Every tirtha has its archaeological value. We are gathering all information about the pilgrimages so that they can be documented.”

Honorary Secretary of the board, Madan Mohan Chhabra, said: “A survey is being conducted by the board. The officials and members of the boaed, and Shri Krishna Museum visit the sites, gather required information, find mentions in the ‘shastras’ and presence in the revenue record. Only then it is declared a tirtha as per the set criteria.”