Kurukshetra board to set up vending zone outside Brahma Sarovar

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 14

The Kurukshetra Development Board has decided to develop a vending zone in the outer area of Brahma Sarovar by introducing vending carts at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

The board will purchase 50 carts for food and souvenir- item vendors for which a budget provided by the Power Grid Corporation Limited will be used and the carts will be provided at subsidised rates to the vendors who have been setting up their stalls there for years.

Currently, the carts and stalls of different sizes and looks are placed by the vendors.

The board’s aim is to bring uniformity and beautify the area.

Only for eligible beneficiaries There will be food and souvenir carts that will be provided to eligible beneficiaries as per their occupation at subsidised rates. The Thanesar Municipal Council is working on this project and a policy is being prepared. —Anubhav Mehta, Chief executive officer, KDB Uniformity to be introduced To enhance the beauty, improve sanitation and give a new experience to visitors, uniformity will be introduced by bringing in standardised vending carts, which will be purchased. —Madan Mohan Chhabra, KDB Honorary secretary

An official said a survey was conducted by the Thanesar Municipal Council in the Brahma Sarovar area. As per the survey, there were around 50 vendors who had been setting up their stalls and carts there. They were registered by the council as well. For the beautification and improving the sanitation condition of the outer area, the board decided to introduce stainless-steel carts and install dustbins. While Rs 50 lakh will be spent on the stainless-steel carts, a budget of Rs 30 lakh will be spent on the dustbins, under the ‘Swachh Divya Kurukshetra’ project for which a budget provided by the Power Grid Corporation Limited under the CSR will be utilised. The carts will be purchased through the Municipal Council.

KDB honorary secretary Madan Mohan Chhabra said, “To enhance the beauty, improve sanitation and give a new experience to the visitors, uniformity will be introduced by bringing in standardised vending carts.”