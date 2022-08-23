Kurukshetra: Cong protests as toilet water flows into sarovar

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 22

A day after the video of dirty water from the toilet blocks flowing into the holy Sannihit Sarovar went viral, Congress workers staged a dharna against the Kurukshetra Development Board today.

The workers were led by senior leader Ashok Arora.

Alleging poor maintenance of the tirthas, Arora said crores of rupees were being spent in the name of development but the tirthas were not being maintained properly.

The Congress staged a dharna in front of the office of the board and have sought action against the negligent employees.

“Water from the toilet block was flowing into the Sannihit Sarovar, which is a matter of shame. The board was formed for the development of the tirthas, but it has turned into a white elephant. The Haryana Governor is the chairman of the board and we will request him to take action in this matter,” Arora said.

Madan Mohan Chhabra, honorary secretary of the board said: “It was an unfortunate incident. We got the matter inquired and found that an underground water pipeline of the toilet block got leaked. The employees failed to detect the leakage timely. Efforts were made in the night to repair the pipeline, but it couldn’t be done. The water was, however, stopped in the morning.”