Kurukshetra cops hold flag marches

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 22

The Kurukshetra police on Monday took out flag marches under the jurisdictions of Sadar Thanesar and Ladwa police stations in view of the Lok Sabha election.

Along with the local police personnel, teams of women personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force participated in the marches and appealed to the residents to help in conducting fair and transparent election.

Police spokesman Naresh Kumar said following the directions of Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria, the areas of Thanesar Sadar and Ladwa were covered today.

