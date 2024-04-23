Kurukshetra cops hold flag marches

Kurukshetra, April 22
The Kurukshetra police on Monday took out flag marches under the jurisdictions of Sadar Thanesar and Ladwa police stations in view of the Lok Sabha election.
Along with the local police personnel, teams of women personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force participated in the marches and appealed to the residents to help in conducting fair and transparent election.
Police spokesman Naresh Kumar said following the directions of Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria, the areas of Thanesar Sadar and Ladwa were covered today.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...