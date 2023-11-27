Kurukshetra Development Board likely to add more ‘tirthas’ to list

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 26

After adding 30 new pilgrimages to the list of "tirthas" falling under "48 kos" in 2021, the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) is likely to come out with a new list soon.

Two years back, during the International Gita Mahotsav, 30 new 'tirthas' were added, taking the tally to 164. These are spread over Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat and Jind districts.

A senior KDB official said, “The board has received proposals from the management committees of 20 pilgrimages and the survey is on. There were believed to be over 360 pilgrimages under the '48 kos', but only 164 were identified and listed so far.”

Upender Singhal, honorary secretary of the board, said, “Though we are receiving proposals from the panchayat samitis and the management of the pilgrimages, selection of the 'tirthas' is a lengthy process. They have been approaching the board with history and mention of their pilgrimages in the 'shastras', but our teams are working on the proposals. There is a set critera for selection, like documentary proof, mention in ‘shastras’, historical and archaeological value, and folklore. The list will be cleared at the meeting of the board, and then, it will be announced.”

Madan Mohan Chhabra, chairman of the 48 Kos Tirtha Monitoring Committee, said, “The board is working to identify and preserve the forgotten 'tirthas'. At present, development works are being carried out over 100 'tirthas' in five districts. Some new pilgrimages falling in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal and Jind districts have been identified. We have visited the sites and their names may be announced in the Tirtha Sammelan to be held on December 23 this year.”

