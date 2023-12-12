Kurukshetra Development Board set to clock Rs 2.5 crore revenue at International Gita Mahotsa

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 11

Focusing on making the International Gita Mahotsav self-sustainable, the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) is set to clock its highest-ever revenue of around Rs 2.5 crore during the upcoming event.

The estimated expenses of the board for the 18-day celebrations are expected to be between Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore. Last year, the board had spent around Rs 3 crore, while the revenue was Rs 1.50 crore.

Sharing details, a KDB official said, “The board will register a revenue of around Rs 2.5 crore. Rs 1.01 crore has come from amusement rides, followed by Rs 44 lakh from six food courts, Rs 28 lakh from the auction of 25 commercial stalls, Rs 20 lakh from 80 other stalls allotted through a lucky draw and around Rs 10 lakh from providing stalls for brand promotion.” The official said, “The board spends money on tents, lighting, stay and food expenses of the artisans, and contributes its share in the fees of the artistes.”

