 Kurukshetra entrance points picture of neglect : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Kurukshetra entrance points picture of neglect

Kurukshetra entrance points picture of neglect

Wall murals on flyover, Pipli road crying for attention

Kurukshetra entrance points picture of neglect

Fading paintings on the wall of a flyover in Kurukshetra. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 1

Several efforts are being made to attract tourists to Kurukshetra, but entry points of the holy city are crying for attention in the absence of proper upkeep.

Posters deface the Gita Dwar in Kurukshetra. Tribune Photo

Gita Dwar in dire need of revamp

  • There is one entry gate at the entrance of Thanesar city in Pipli. The gate, known as Gita Dwar, is losing its sheen as it is not being maintained properly.
  • In 2021, to beautify the city, the MC of Thanesar came out with a plan to construct entry gates, including at the entrance to the city and sectors along the stretch from Pipli to Kurukshetra University. The entry gates were to be constructed on the Mahabharata theme, while these were also to be named after characters of the Mahabharata. As part of the project, minor roads, dividers and curves were also to be beautified, but the project failed to see the light of day.

Paintings on the wall of the flyover and along the road from Pipli to the city have started fading. Besides, posters of various private institutions, religious organisations, film promotions and songs are defacing walls and chowks.

At present, there is one entry gate at the entrance of Thanesar city in Pipli. The gate, known as Gita Dwar, is losing its sheen as it is not being maintained properly. Along with posters on pillars, discoloured and damaged stones paint a picture of neglect in front of visitors.

In 2021, to beautify the city, the Municipal Council of Thanesar came out with a plan to construct entry gates, including at the entrance to the city and sectors along the stretch from Pipli to Kurukshetra University. The entry gates were to be constructed on the Mahabharata theme, while these were also to be named after characters of the Mahabharata. As part of the project, minor roads, dividers and curves were also to be beautified, but the project failed to see the light of day.

According to an official of the Municipal Council, the beautification of the city was a part of the projects being carried out to promote Thanesar as a tourist destination. Plans were prepared with an aim to create an ambiance and attract people to Kurukshetra, but these couldn’t be executed due to various reasons, he added.

A few years ago, an amount of Rs 37.23 lakh, which was provided by the Power Grid Corporation of India, was used for dynamic lights at Gita Dwar. Now, they also need repairs.

Madan Mohan Chhabra, chairman, 48-kos Tirtha Monitoring Committee, said “The renovation of Gita Dwar and the beautification of the road from Pipli to Kurukshetra University and surrounding areas are hanging in the balance. The beautification of the entry points of Kurukshetra is of the utmost importance as it will help create an atmosphere for the tourists who reach from across the country with high expectations. We will soon take up the matter with the Kurukshetra Development Board, Thanesar Municipal Council and the district administration.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma, who is also the District Municipal Commissioner, said, “Designs under a plan to beautify the Pipli area as part of the Divya Nagar scheme have been prepared. The Gita Dwar will be renovated, and its lighting will also be improved. Two new gates will also come up at the entry points on the Umri road and the KDB road. The work will begin after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted. All efforts are being made to give tourists a new experience.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

2
India

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

3
Business

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

4
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

5
Haryana

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

6
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

7
Punjab

Won't contest Lok Sabha election, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

8
India

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

9
India

No coercive step against Congress over Rs 3,500 crore demand notices till Lok Sabha election, I-T Dept tells Supreme Court

10
Schools

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...

Brace for intense heatwave during poll period

Brace for intense heatwave during poll period Brace for intense heatwave during poll period


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest, 8.8% registrations in five months

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest, 8.8% registrations in five months

March GST collection in city increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

INDIA VOTES 2024: To take on rivals, city BJP sets up hi-tech war room

INDIA VOTES 2024; Mohali residents asked to deposit licensed weapons

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

Complaint lodged against Congress leader

Act tough to stop flow of illegal liquor: DC

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies