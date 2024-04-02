Kurukshetra entrance points picture of neglect

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra

Several efforts are being made to attract tourists to Kurukshetra, but entry points of the holy city are crying for attention in the absence of proper upkeep.

In 2021, to beautify the city, the MC of Thanesar came out with a plan to construct entry gates, including at the entrance to the city and sectors along the stretch from Pipli to Kurukshetra University. The entry gates were to be constructed on the Mahabharata theme, while these were also to be named after characters of the Mahabharata. As part of the project, minor roads, dividers and curves were also to be beautified, but the project failed to see the light of day.

Paintings on the wall of the flyover and along the road from Pipli to the city have started fading. Besides, posters of various private institutions, religious organisations, film promotions and songs are defacing walls and chowks.

According to an official of the Municipal Council, the beautification of the city was a part of the projects being carried out to promote Thanesar as a tourist destination. Plans were prepared with an aim to create an ambiance and attract people to Kurukshetra, but these couldn’t be executed due to various reasons, he added.

A few years ago, an amount of Rs 37.23 lakh, which was provided by the Power Grid Corporation of India, was used for dynamic lights at Gita Dwar. Now, they also need repairs.

Madan Mohan Chhabra, chairman, 48-kos Tirtha Monitoring Committee, said “The renovation of Gita Dwar and the beautification of the road from Pipli to Kurukshetra University and surrounding areas are hanging in the balance. The beautification of the entry points of Kurukshetra is of the utmost importance as it will help create an atmosphere for the tourists who reach from across the country with high expectations. We will soon take up the matter with the Kurukshetra Development Board, Thanesar Municipal Council and the district administration.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma, who is also the District Municipal Commissioner, said, “Designs under a plan to beautify the Pipli area as part of the Divya Nagar scheme have been prepared. The Gita Dwar will be renovated, and its lighting will also be improved. Two new gates will also come up at the entry points on the Umri road and the KDB road. The work will begin after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted. All efforts are being made to give tourists a new experience.”

