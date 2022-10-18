Kurukshetra: Garbage burning, agri activities key reasons behind pollution

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, October 17

Ahead of Diwali, the air quality in the district is hovering in the ‘poor’ category, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 205 today.

As per information, 75 incidents of farm fires have been reported so far. Last year, during this period, 206 such cases were reported. An official said there was a decline in the number of farm fires this year but the air quality still dropped considerably. The burning of garbage and construction activities have also contributed to the poor air quality, he added.

Naresh Bhardwaj, member of the Green Earth NGO, said, “Garbage burning can be regularly witnessed at various locations in the city but no action is being taken against it. Shopkeepers, fast food sellers and local residents are also burning waste, either late in the evening or during early morning hours. We have raised the issue a number of times, but to no avail. Recently, a garbage dump was set ablaze near Panorama and a fire tender was called to douse the fire. The Municipal Council should ensure proper garbage collection and scientific disposal.”

Dr Dipti Grover, Assistant Professor, Institute of Environmental Studies, Kurukshetra University, said, “Agricultural activities such as crop residue burning, transportation, and husk removal activities cause a great havoc in the months of October and November. At the same time, meteorological parameters such as slow wind speed and calm atmospheric conditions obstruct the pollutant dispersion. It was observed that during this period, the concentration levels of pollutants exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) by 60 to 65 per cent in the Kurukshetra region. Apart from farm and garbage fires, construction activities lead to a huge amount of particulate matter.”

“The Agriculture Department has been making continuous efforts to curb the incidents of farm fire. A considerable fall in the number of incidents — from 206 to 75 — has been observed this year. The farmers are also being educated and made aware about the ill effects of burning paddy residue. Fines are also being imposed against such activities,” said Pradeep Meel, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

