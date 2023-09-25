Kurukshetra girl shoots bronze at Hangzhou Asiad

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, September 24

Ramita Jindal (19) from Ladwa in Kurukshetra has clinched an individual bronze in the 10m air rifle event, besides being a part of the three-member women’s team that bagged a silver in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou today.

Her performance has further increased the hopes of her family as she will be targeting podium finish one more time on September 26 during the mixed team event. In the team event, Ramita, along with Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey, won the silver in the 10m air rifle event.

Ramita’s father Arvind Jindal, who is an advocate, said: “It is a proud moment for all of us. In the team event, they won a silver and in the individual event, she won a bronze medal.”

Ramita started her journey in November 2017 at a local academy and then moved to Chennai for training. “In the last few tournaments, she did not get medals, but this time she was confident. She had high hopes before the match. I talked to her after the match and she was very happy. Now, she is focusing on the match to be held on September 26 in the mixed team. We are hopeful that the team will win a gold this time. They will return by the midnight of September 27 and we are planning a grand welcome here on September 28,” he added.

While Ramita’s mother is a housewife, her younger brother Pranav, a student of Class XI, is also a national-level rifle shooter.

Her mother Sonika said Ramita was focused and sincere since childhood. “My daughter is an inspiration for many and she has made us proud,” she said.

Ramita is pursuing BCom from Delhi University. “She is good at studies and secured 96 per cent in Classes X and XII, but at the same time, she excelled in sports, too. She wants to do an MBA and run a business,” said the proud father, added that “she has a big event coming up next month in Korea, where she will compete for the Olympics quota. We are hopeful that she qualifies and wins a medal in the Olympics.”

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha have congratulated the family on her success.

