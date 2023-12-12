Kurukshetra jail filling station gets CNG facility

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 11

Director General (Prisons) Mohommad Akil inaugurated the CNG filling facility at the Kurukshetra Jail Filling Station on Sunday evening. The filling station, inaugurated in May 2022, is the first jail filling station to start the CNG facility in Haryana.

Run in shifts by inmates, veterans From 7 am to 7 pm, the filling station is operated by the jail inmates and from 7 pm to 7 am, the station is operated by ex-servicemen. Efforts are being made to inaugurate a department store next month here. Somnath Jagat, Kurukshetra Jail Superintendent

The DG Prisons said: “The first CNG pump in Haryana’s jail filling stations has been started in Kurukshetra and now the local residents don’t have to go to the national highway and other locations out of the city to get CNG for their vehicles. The pump is linked with the CNG pipeline and it will be able to fill CNG at a high speed.”

Kurukshetra Jail Superintendent Somnath Jagat said: “From 7 am to 7 pm, the filling station is operated by the jail inmates and from 7 pm to 7 am, the station is operated by ex-servicemen. It has monthly sales of Rs 14 lakh to 15 lakh. Efforts are being made to inaugurate a departmental store and the EV (electric vehicle) charging station next month here. Inmates from other jails of Haryana have reached Kurukshetra jail for training.”

