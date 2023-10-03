Kurukshetra jail superintendent gets death threat

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 2

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person after the jail superintendent here allegedly received a death threat.

In his complaint, Jail Superintendent Somnath Jagat stated that an unidentified person misbehaved with him and threatened to get him killed on a phone call on September 27.

A case has been registered under Section 506 of the IPC at Thanesar City police station. Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Naresh Kumar said, “The call details of the complainant are being obtained and probe is underway.”

