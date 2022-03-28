Kurukshetra: Kisan union panel to take call on poll plunge in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 27

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has constituted a four-member political advisory committee (PAC) to get the opinion of BKU activists and assess the political atmosphere before taking the final call regarding entering the active politics in Haryana.

The committee has been asked to submit its report in a month following which a two-day seminar will be organised by the union to decide the future course of action. The committee comprises union spokesman Rakesh Bains, Sudhir Jhakhar, Prince Waraich and Sikander Rori.

As per BKU (Charuni) executive state president Karam Singh Mathana, the committee will meet farmers and BKU activists across the state to hold discussions and know about their views regarding union’s participation in active politics. The committee members will also meet the like-minded political groups and their leaders.

It is pertinent to mention that BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh had been facing criticism over his call of Mission Punjab. A state-body meeting of the union was held in Kurukshetra earlier this week. While discussing different agendas related to the union and the farmers’ issues, some activists, who were not happy with the decision taken regarding the Punjab Assembly elections, wanted clarity on the union’s future in Haryana. Following that, it was decided to organise a seminar to decide whether the union would function as a pressure group or enter the active politics.

PAC member Rakesh Bains said, “We will start holding meetings soon and present a report in a month. The committee will seek opinion from the activists whether the union should join active politics or not. They will also be asked that how the participation of farmers can be ensured in politics in future so that the farmers’ issues could be raised effectively.”