Kurukshetra launches ‘anaemia mukt’ campaign; children, women in focus

Kurukshetra, June 11

With an aim to reduce anaemia among vulnerable age groups, Health Department in Kurukshetra has launched a 100-day campaign under ‘Anaemia Mukt Haryana’ initiative on Tuesday.

The department has set a target to cover a population of around 2.5 lakh during the campaign with special focus on children, adolescents and women in the district.

Kurukshetra Civil Surgeon Dr Sukhbir Singh today inaugurated the screening camp at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Civil Hospital. Simultaneously screening camps were started at all Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), sub-centres, polyclinics, and anganwadi centres across the district.

Nodal officer for the programme in Kurukshetra Dr Manisha Singh said, “Along with the camps at health facilities, mobile teams of the department are also conducting tests to identify anaemic people across the district. In the LNJP hospital, 110 tests were performed today, of which 27 results came out to be moderately anaemic, 50 were mildly anaemic, while 2 were severely anaemic. Treatment for these patients also began. Similarly, all health facilities will compile their reports daily and treatment will be provided to all anaemic people.”

The haemoglobin level is classified as normal if it is greater than 11, as mild anaemia if it is between 10 and 10.9, as moderate anaemia if it is between 7 and 9.9 and as severe anaemia if it is less than 7.

As per the Health Department official, the staff will also educate people about the symptoms of anaemia. The teams will focus on conducting tests, treating, talking and tracking patients during the campaign, and for the first time, case studies on severely anaemic patients will be carried out.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sukhbir Singh said, “The 100-day campaign has been launched today and the staff in all health facilities will check patients during the screening camp to identify anaemic people. Those with mild to moderate anaemia will be treated at the facility-level, where they were screened, while severely anaemic people will be referred to district-level hospitals where physicians and paediatricians will treat them. All efforts are being made to reduce anaemia in the district.”

