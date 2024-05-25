Kurukshetra man gets 6-year RI for dowry death

Kurukshetra, May 24
The Court of Additional District And Sessions Judge has sentenced a man, Sunny, a resident of Kurukshetra, to six years of rigorous imprisonment for an abetment of suicide case. A fine of Rs 10,000 has also been imposed in him.
A Kurukshetra police spokesman said on May 9, 2016, Trilochan Singh, in his complaint at Thanesar City police station stated that his sister’s in-laws used to harass her for not bringing adequate dowry. On May 8, 2016, his sister committed suicide. A case was registered and her husband was arrested.
