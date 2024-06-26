Kurukshetra: Man robbed of two-wheeler

Kurukshetra: Unidentified miscreants robbed a man of his two-wheeler on the Teora Shahabad road here on Tuesday. Manish Kumar, a resident of Shahabad, said around 1 am, when he reached Sugan Dhaba from Teora village, two youths in a car stopped him and forcibly took away his two-wheeler. A case has been registered. TNS
Sirsa woman dies in mishap
Sirsa: A woman, who was travelling to Delhi in a cab, was killed when their vehicle collided with a truck on the Bhuna road flyover at Fatehabad on Tuesday morning. Her daughter and sister-in-law were injured. The deceased, Mamta Chaudhary, is the wife of Sirsa-based Dr Abhay Chaudhary. The trio was taken to a hospital, where Mamta was declared dead.
