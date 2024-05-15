Kurukshetra: Medical camp at Ayush University

Kurukshetra: Nearly 150 people received free health check-ups at Shri Krishna Ayush University’s medical camp at Kalal Majra village on Tuesday. Patients were also given free medicines at the camp. Dr Surender Sehrawat spoke on the importance of ayurvedic medicine and homeopathy. He said that according to ayurveda, if people improved their lifestyle, they would be able to lead disease-free lives. Sarpanch Kuldeep Kumar thanked all the doctors and PG scholars of the university and said they would try to organise more such camps.

Khalsa College cadet strikes gold

Yamunanagar: Nikita, an NCC cadet from Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, achieved a remarkable feat by clinching the gold medal at the Inter-Group Shooting Competition in the 3P Position category, held in Chandigarh recently. Principal Harinder Singh Kang said Nikita’s exceptional achievement was a testament to her dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. Commanding Officer Colonel Jarnail Singh and 14 Haryana NCC Battalion Administrative Officer Colonel Sandeep Sharma said Nikita had exhibited exemplary skills and discipline, reflecting the values instilled by the NCC.

#Kurukshetra