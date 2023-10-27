Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini appointed Haryana BJP chief, replaces Om Prakash Dhankhar

Hisar, October 27
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the BJP on Friday replaced its Haryana unit president Om Prakash Dhankhar with Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini.
The appointment of Saini is with immediate effect, a BJP communication said.
Dhankar, who earlier held important positions in the organisation at the state and the national levels, including that of chief of the BJP Kisan Morcha, has been made party's natiobal secretary.
Dhankar was appointed state BJP chief in July 2020 and completed his tenure in July 2023.
