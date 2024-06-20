Kurukshetra officials check monsoon readiness

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 19

To prevent waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season, officials of various departments led by the City Magistrate, Kurukshetra, today inspected the ongoing work of cleaning drains and rivers.

The officials of the irrigation Department, Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB), Public Health and Engineering Department and Thanesar Municipal Council were present during the inspection of their respective drains.

The Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies and Thanesar MLA, Subhash Sudha, had recently told the officials to remain in the field and get the drains and rivers in their respective areas cleaned. He had also warned the officials of action if any negligence was observed in the cleaning work, following which the officials checked their preparedness.

City Magistrate Raman Gupta today visited various areas and inquired about the drains cleaned and the areas where the teams were still working. The officials visited the Hari Nagar area along the Sarasvati river under the HSHDB where the official informed Gupta that the machines were being used to clean the river and the areas where the machines could not work, labourers had been deployed. The HSHDB official said the work would be completed by June 30.

While inspecting the Linda drain under the Irrigation Department, Gupta asked the officials to ensure that all drains were cleaned on time.

Irrigation Department XEN Muneesh Babbar said the machines were being used to clean the drain and the work would be completed soon so that there was no waterlogging during the monsoon season. The smooth flow of water in the drain would benefit various areas, including Jognakhera, Dabkheri, Bachgaon, Narkatari, Gulab Garh and various city areas.

