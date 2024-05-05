Kurukshetra: One-day workshop on IPR

Kurukshetra: A one-day workshop on ‘Intellectual Property Rights’ was organised at Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra. Dr Rahul Taneja, Scientist, Directorate of Science and Technology, Haryana, said intellectual property rights were the rights given to a person for his own inventions, literary and artistic works. He also said any name, design, work, trademark, patent etc. created by any person or organisation came under the category of intellectual property. He also provided information about the elements covered under intellectual property rights such as industrial design, integrated design, geographical indication and copyright etc. Officiating Principal Dr Urmila Panghal said the objective of the workshop was to provide information about IPRs and increase awareness in society.

On-campus placement drive

Hisar: Four students of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, have been selected in Target Walk’s (a Gurugram-based firm) on-campus placement drive, organised by the Training and Placement Cell in collaboration with the university’s Physiotherapy Department. Vice-Chancellor Professor Narsi Ram Bishnoi congratulated the selected students and wished them success. The selected students are Monika Chaudhary, Yogita, Anisha Singh and Nisha from Masters of Physiotherapy.

RKSD students in varsity’s top-10

Kaithal: The students of the Mathematics Department of RKSD College, Kaithal, secured the top ten positions in the recently declared Kurukshetra University’s results. Pooja of BA Semester III scored 512 marks out of 600, Geetika got 503 marks and Sneha got 491 marks and all three stood third, sixth and tenth, respectively. Muskaan of Semester I secured the sixth position in the university by scoring 526 marks out of 600. Principal Sanjay Goyal congratulated them.

28 JCD pupils shine in CDLU exams

Sirsa: JCD Memorial College has achieved a remarkable feat in the university results released by CDLU recently. Twenty-eight students from the college secured positions in the top 10 of the university, with six students topping their respective departments. Veerpal Kaur of BSc Medical, Lavanya of BCom Semester III, Gurkirat Kaur of BCom Semester I, Gungun of BCA Semester III, Ravina from MSc Botany first year and Neetu of MA English Semester III secured the top positions in their respective departments. JCD Vidyapeeth Director General Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa expressed satisfaction at the remarkable achievement. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the meritorious students. The students credited their parents and professors for the achievement.

