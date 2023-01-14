Kurukshetra police arrest two Jind residents in assault case

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 13

The Kurukshetra police have arrested two accused in connection with the severed hand incident on Friday. The accused have been identified as Anil and Hardeep, residents of Jind district. They will be produced before a court on Saturday.

SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “In a gruesome incident, the hands of Jugnu were severed and taken away by the accused. A special investigation team was constituted to probe the matter. Two accused have been arrested. Two sharp-edged weapons and a car involved in the crime have been seized.”

The SP said, “We have also got the names of the remaining accused and raids are being conducted to nab them. Names of people who are in jails have also come up in connection with the case and they will be brought on production warrants for further investigation. In his statement, Jugnu stated that he worked as a liquor contractor in 2018, due to which, he had a rivalry with Sanju and Ankush. The police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information about suspects.