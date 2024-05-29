Kurukshetra Police Lines gets e-library

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 28

The Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, inaugurated an e-library, Sardar Patel Police Library, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities at the Police Lines here on Tuesday.

Library has more than 25K e-books Through the World Reader Organisation, more than 25,000 e-books of world classic literature and other subjects have been made available. At the library here, an air-conditioned study room for 100 people has been constructed.

The library has a collection of more than 5,000 books in Hindi, English and Punjabi. Of these books, many are on children’s literature, general knowledge, history, science and competitive examinations.

The DGP said, “The e-library will benefit children and students preparing for competitive examinations and higher education. The e-library is the need of the hour. The study material provided in the library will inspire the students to learn and move ahead in life. The Police Department has tried to provide a conducive learning environment to children through this initiative.”

He said an e-library is being established in every district by the Haryana Police.

The DGP said along with modern furniture, 20 computers, 10 kindles and smart boards, the availability of e-books has been ensured for the students. A foreign language learning centre has been established in the library where students interested in Spanish, French, Japanese and English can get special training through the online medium, he added.

On the occasion, Ambala Range IG Shibas Kabiraj, Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma, Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria and several other officials were present.

