Kurukshetra readies for rains, clean-up of drains underway

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 12

The district administration has geared up to prevent waterlogging in residential areas and ensure a smooth flow of water in drains during the upcoming monsoon season in Kurukshetra.

Last year, due to the overflowing Saraswati and Markanda rivers, residential areas and agricultural fields had witnessed severe waterlogging here. Several colonies, including Didar Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Jogna Khera and DD Colony along the Saraswati were waterlogged for days, leading to huge losses to residents.

The administration has set a target to complete the cleaning of major drains and nullahs by the end of June.

A senior district official said meetings had been held with officials of the Irrigation Department, Municipal Council (MC), Thanesar, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB), adding that directions have been issued to the officials to get their drains cleared.

Irrigation Department XEN Muneesh Babbar said, “The major drains and nullahs, including the Surmi and Jakhwala drains and the Bentain nullah, have been inspected and the work to clean these channels is being carried out. Besides, the embankments of the rivers are being strengthened in view of the monsoon season. Machines are being used to clear the drains. All efforts are being made to ensure the smooth flow of water during the rainy season. The department has set a target to complete the work by June end.”

Additional DC-cum-District Municipal Commissioner Vaishali Sharma said, “For the first time, ward-wise tenders have been floated to clean the stormwater drains and separate tenders for the major drain. Regular meetings are being held with the officials of the MC, Irrigation Department, PHED, and HSHDB to take stock of the situation. It was reported that four out of six motors of a pump house were not working and directions were issued regarding the immediate repair of the motors. The PHED and Irrigation Department are cleaning the clogged drains.”

Minister of State of Urban Local Bodies and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha said, “In view of the upcoming monsoon season, the officials have been directed to get the small and big drains cleaned at the earliest. There should be no waterlogging during the season else action will be taken against the officials concerned. They have been directed to lift the garbage and sludge within two days of cleaning the drains. It has been decided to hold field inspections on June 20.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Monsoon