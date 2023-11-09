Kurukshetra residents oppose nod to museum on park land

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, November 8

Days after the Haryana Government gave approval to the Kurukshetra Development Board’s (KDB) proposal to allot three acres of land of the Theme Park on lease to the Archaeology and Museums Department for the establishment of a Sikh museum and heritage centre, a section of local residents has launched a ‘Theme Park Bachao’ campaign against the government’s move.

Ashok Sharma, a local resident and Bhartiya Naujawan Sabha president, said, “We are not against the project since it will be good for the holy city if such a museum is built here. However, the government should reconsider the decision of land identified for the project. The park is the city’s heart and all major events are organised here. With its establishment, the park’s area will decrease.” He added, “The KDB has enough land in other locations as well, and it will be better if some other land is finalised for the project.”

The project was announced by the Chief Minister, who is also the KDB vice-chairman.

On the condition of anonymity, a former KDB official said, “The Theme Park should be spared for bigger events. Some board members were also not pleased with the decision. Initially, the plan was to choose the land near the Kalpana Chawla Memorial Planetarium. However, it was later cancelled. There are ample government lands in the city that can be allotted for the museum.”

KDB Honorary Secretary Upender Singhal said, “Even after giving three acres of land, there will be enough space for the other events. The land’s ownership will remain with the KDB. The project, as a part of the cultural promotion, will benefit Kurukshetra. If we get any representation, it will be discussed in the board meeting accordingly.”

