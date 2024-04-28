Kurukshetra roads in shambles, residents say MC indifferent

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 27

Travelling on several main and link roads in the residential areas of the city has become an ordeal for commuters due to the deplorable condition they are in. The roads are riddled with potholes, and the loose gravel scattered on the broken portions pose a threat to the commuters.

City resident Sanjeev Kumar said: “Many roads — such as the one leading from Umri road to Powergrid Colony, on Shri Krishna Ayurvedic University chowk, a patch near Circuit House, Palwal road, and main roads of Sector 8 — are in a poor condition. There are gaping potholes on the roads and it becomes very difficult for two-wheeler riders to drive on them. Not only do commuters suffer injuries, their vehicles also get damaged. There is a need to widen and reconstruct the roads.”

A pothole on one of the main roads of the city.

Rajneesh Sharma, another resident, said: “The roads here are dotted with potholes, things get worse at night due to the darkness and during and after rains. Several people have suffered injuries in accidents, which occurred due to these potholes. The roads, which were carpeted a few months ago have already suffered damages due to the plying of heavy vehicles. The city roads are not fit to bear the burden of heavy vehicles, hence the administration should stop them from using these roads and maintain them.”

Residents say that they had raised the problem with the authorities concerned multiple times, but to no avail.

Anurag Singh, a resident of Sector 8 said: “Roads are in such a poor shape that it is difficult for elderly persons to walk. Commuting on these roads is a daunting task especially at night. The areas near the community centre, and the road leading to Palwal are in a poor condition, too.”

Outgoing municipal councilor from Ward 9 Sudesh Choudhary said, “The roads of Sector 2 and 3 are in poor shape and there is a need to carry out immediate repairs. Besides the roads, the sanitation conditions also need attention. The authorities concerned should understand the plight of the residents and take prompt action to address these issues.”

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Municipal Commissioner Vaishali Sharma said the estimate to repair the damaged roads had been prepared. The work to repair the roads will begin after the model code of conduct is lifted.

