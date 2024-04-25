Kurukshetra RTA, traffic cops issue fines to the tune of Rs 1.75 crore in March

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 24

Tightening the noose around violators of Motor Vehicles Act and traffic rules, Kurukshetra Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and traffic police have issued challans to the tune of over 1.75 crore in March alone.

As per the data procured, the RTA in Kurukshetra issued challans to 320 overloaded vehicles and imposed fines to the tune of over Rs 1.25 crore last month.

Go by rules or pay fine A close watch is being kept on overloaded vehicles. Drivers and transporters are urged to load their vehicles as per the approved loading capacity, else action will be taken against them. Rajiv Prashad, RTA Secretary

The authorities issued 813 challans from January to March and imposed a fine of over Rs 3.11 crore. While 284 challans were issued in January and fines worth Rs 1.06 crore were imposed, 209 challans were issued in February and Rs 80 lakh collected in fines, and 320 challans were issued in March with fines of over Rs 1.25 crore.

Kurukshetra RTA Secretary Rajiv Prashad said: “A close watch is being kept on overloaded vehicles. Drivers and transporters are urged to load their vehicles as per the approved loading capacity, else action will be taken against them.”

Kurukshetra traffic police have issued over 4,120 challans in March and imposed a fine of around Rs 50 lakh on the violators of traffic norms.

As per the data received, the 4,123 challans issued in March included 1,211 for wrong parking, 722 for speeding, 601 for riding without helmet, 48 for driving without seatbelt, 18 for using mobile while driving, 394 for changing lanes, 149 for wrong-side driving and 14 for drink and drive. Twenty school buses were also challaned for violating traffic rules.

The police have launched a special drive against the people who park their vehicles incorrectly in markets and along roads.

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said: “An eye is being kept on wrongly parked vehicles in the city and heavy vehicles changing lanes on highways so that the other commuters don’t face inconvenience. To ensure road safety and reduce the number of accidents, efforts are being made for strict compliance of the traffic rules.”

Traffic police issue 4,123 challans

