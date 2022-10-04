Kurukshetra RTI activist booked in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 3

The police have registered a case against a Kurukshetra-based RTI activist for voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duty.

As per an FIR registered at the Ambala Cantt police station on Sunday, the activist had sought some information under the RTI Act from the Public Information Officer-cum-Executive Officer, MC Ambala Sadar, on December 10 last year. After getting no information, he made an appeal to the First Appellate Authority-cum-SDM Ambala Cantt. On March 30, an RTI assistant, on behalf of the executive officer told the activist that the information sought by him belonged to a third party, therefore it could not be provided.

According to sources, the RTI activist also got a police complaint registered, levelling serious allegations against the officials for not providing information, but the name of the SDM was incorrectly spelt.

The FIR read that the subject matter of the complainant fell under the category of civil case and not criminal. The case against the activist has been registered under Sections 186, 332 and 353 of the IPC.

Ambala Cantt SDM Dr Balpreet Singh said, “There are complaints against the RTI activist about filing inappropriate RTI pleas and harassing officials. We have submitted an inquiry report and further action will soon be taken by the police.”

