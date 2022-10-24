Kurukshetra set for solar eclipse fair

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 23

On the occasion of solar eclipse fair (Surya Grahan Mela) on October 25, the Northern Railway will run eight special trains. The stoppage of 28 trains has been increased from two to five minutes between October 25 and 26 for the convenience of pilgrims who will reach Kurukshetra from across the country to take holy dip on the occasion.

As per the information, the district administration had requested the Northern Railway to run special trains and increase the stoppage duration of trains due to the fair.

The railway will run these trains between Jind-Kurukshetra, Panipat-Kurukshetra, Kurukshetra-Delhi and Ambala-Kurukshetra.

Deputy Commissioner Kurukshetra Shantanu Sharma, said, “The railway was requested to run special trains for the fair. It will run eight special trains, of which four will run on the branch line (Jind line) and four on the main line (Panipat line).”

The DC added that all the arrangements have been made for the fair. As many as 5 lakh devotees are expected to reach Brahma Sarovar, Sannihit Sarovar, Jyotisar and Pehowa Tirtha, besides other important sarovars of Kurukshetra.

For the convenience of pilgrims, 260 e-rickshaws will also run free of charge from the bus stand and parking spots for the fair.

All the details related to the eclipse and arrangements made have been uploaded on the ‘Kurukshetra Darshan’, an android-based mobile application prepared by the National Informatics Centre Kurukshetra. Besides the solar eclipse, information regarding all the religious and tourist destinations of Kurukshetra and other services being provided to the residents are uploaded on the application.

Technical Director-cum-DIO Kurukshetra Vinod Singla said that all the information, helpline numbers, route maps and timings of the eclipse have been uploaded.

#kurukshetra