Kurukshetra: Student attacked with knife in school

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 12

A Class XII student of Government Senior Secondary School, Jyotisar, suffered injuries after a Class X student of the same school attacked him with a knife today.

Injured Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Garhi Roran village, was taken to the LNJP Hospital, Kurukshetra, for treatment. Pradeep said he was standing in the school playground when a Class X student, along with another student and an outsider, attacked him with a knife. He suffered injuries in the stomach and left thigh. The suspects managed to flee after the incident.

Kurukshetra University police station SHO Rajpal said, “The exact reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. Teams are conducting raids to nab the suspects.”