Kurukshetra University: Talk on career prospects for students in UN

Kurukshetra, May 11
Bishow B Parajuli, Country Director of UN World Food Programme (UNWFP), India, has said hunger is still one of the biggest and the most solvable problem in the world. The United Nations World Food Programme has reduced the number of hungry people by 300 million.
He was speaking while delivering an expert talk in the seventh lecture series on ‘Work and career prospects for students at United Nations’ in the Kurukshetra University (KU) Senate Hall on Wednesday organised by the University School of Management and KU Alumni Association.
Parajuli further said that he will provide all kinds of support to KU students in getting UN projects, internships in UN programmes and holding of conferences at the KU on special themes of the UN World Food Programme. He emphasised that there was no alternative to hard work and one must work with integrity and dedication in one’s profession. He further said he owed all success in his career to his teachers at Kurukshetra University who laid a very strong foundation in his career.
