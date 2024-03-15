Kurukshetra to get Sanjha Bazaar

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 14

Women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) in Kurukshetra would now be able to display and sell their products in a marketplace for which a site has been identified in the city.

According to sources, a site of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has been identified to set up the Sanjha Bazaar in Sector 17. The process of transferring the land would soon be initiated, and after getting necessary approvals, the work to develop the market would begin.

“To provide a platform to the women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) in the city, and to help them earn a livelihood, a Sanjha Bazaar would be developed under the MC limits,” said an official. “About 10 portable cabins would be constructed in the first phase and the women associated with self-help groups can rent a cabin at a cost of Rs 100 per day,”said the official.

Dr Vaishali Sharma, Additional Deputy Commission and District Municipal Commissioner, said: “A huge number of visitors and tourists visit Kurukshetra every year and we plan to provide women associated with self-help groups a platform in the high footfall areas. Land has been identified in Sector 17 and further processes initiated to develop the bazaar.”

“According to our current estimates, 10 cabins will be constructed and women preparing pickles, papad, handicraft items and bags will be given spaces,” she said, adding: “Products being prepared by active SHGs will be checked, the candidates will be interviewed and then the cabins will be allotted. It is a step towards creating opportunities for women associated with SHGs, as well as empowering them.”

Sources also said that initially, there was a plan to develop two such bazaars —one at Sector 17 and the other at Brahma Sarovar. However, only the Sector 17 site had been finalised so far.

Currently, only a Saras and Craft fair is organised at Brahma Sarovar during the International Gita Mahotsav and it attracts a huge number of visitors, but there is no event which could attract tourists after that.

There have been proposals to set up a permanent bazaar in or around the Brahma Sarovar in the past too, but the plans did not materialise due to several reasons.

Upender Singhal, honorary secretary of Kurukshetra Development Board, said: “At present there is no plan to start a bazaar at Brahma Sarovar. But for the attraction of tourists, the board may consider developing bazaars in mela kshetra near Brahma Sarovar and at Srikrishna museum, and provide shops on a rotational basis.”

