Kurukshetra, Tokyo Universities ink pact for digital project

Kurukshetra, April 26
Kurukshetra University is set to collaborate with Tokyo University, Japan, for advanced research in the field of digital humanities. A KU spokesman said the focus of the collaboration is a pioneering project in digital humanities, leveraging Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology to facilitate the study of Sanskrit texts. The project aims to digitise and make a vast corpus of Sanskrit texts available, including the Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, Bhagvad Gita, etc to scholars and researchers worldwide, said Tokyo University’s Professor Takahiro KATO.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...