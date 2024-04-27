Kurukshetra, Tokyo Universities ink pact for digital project

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 26

Kurukshetra University is set to collaborate with Tokyo University, Japan, for advanced research in the field of digital humanities. A KU spokesman said the focus of the collaboration is a pioneering project in digital humanities, leveraging Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology to facilitate the study of Sanskrit texts. The project aims to digitise and make a vast corpus of Sanskrit texts available, including the Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, Bhagvad Gita, etc to scholars and researchers worldwide, said Tokyo University’s Professor Takahiro KATO.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Japan #Kurukshetra #Kurukshetra University