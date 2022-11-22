Kurukshetra: Two arrested with country-made pistol, live cartridges

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 21

The CIA-1 unit of the Kurukshetra police arrested two youths and recovered a country-made pistol and three live cartridges from their possession on Sunday evening.

The suspects were identified as Prem Singh and Ashok Kumar of Kurukshetra. Police spokesman Naresh Kumar said the CIA-1 unit got a tip-off that two youths in a car bearing a Punjab registration number were on their way from Karnal to Kurukshetra, and they were carrying illegal arms.

Acting on the information, a naka was set up near Umri Chowk and during checking a country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered under the Arms Act at the Thanesar Sadar police station. They were produced before a court which sent Prem Singh to two-day police remand and Ashok Kumar to judicial custody.

CIA-1 incharge Malkit Singh said both accused had criminal backgrounds. They were booked in cases of loot, Arms Act, theft, and assault at different police stations. The car in which the accused were travelling was robbed by them on August 8 this year on the National Highway and a case was registered in this context at the Taraori police station in Karnal.

