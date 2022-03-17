Kurukshetra: Two killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 16

Two persons were killed while nearly 10 suffered injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway last night.

The victims, including children and women, were on their way from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Holi festival. They used to work as labourers in Punjab. They had hired a pickup truck and when they reached near Masana village on the national highway, a truck hit the pickup truck from the rear side.

The victims were rushed to LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra, where two persons, including a woman, were declared dead. The deceased were identified as Rajvati and Sewa Ram.

The injured included Tejpal, Sarvesh, Rina, Suresh, Vipin, Suman, Laxmi, Vikas and Anshu. A case has been registered at the Thanesar Sadar police station against the unidentified truck driver.

Investigating Officer ASI Surjeet Chahal said, “Two persons were killed in the accident. After the accident, the truck driver managed to flee from the spot leaving his truck behind. The bodies have been handed over to the families and further investigation is on.”