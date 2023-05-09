Kurukshetra University centre signs tripartite pact

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 8

The Kurukshetra University Technology Incubation Centre, a component of the Kurukshetra University RUSA Project Society, entered into a tripartite agreement with Freshily19 Agri-Tech Private Limited and KU on Monday. On the occasion, VC Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the industry-academia collaboration and innovation-based relations were the key steps for moving ahead to achieve the dream of self-reliance for the country’s youth and to attain success under the New Education Policy.