Kurukshetra University centre signs tripartite pact

Kurukshetra, May 8
The Kurukshetra University Technology Incubation Centre, a component of the Kurukshetra University RUSA Project Society, entered into a tripartite agreement with Freshily19 Agri-Tech Private Limited and KU on Monday. On the occasion, VC Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the industry-academia collaboration and innovation-based relations were the key steps for moving ahead to achieve the dream of self-reliance for the country’s youth and to attain success under the New Education Policy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur crisis: Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in relief camps, says Army
Rules out bias in rehab by security forces
National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu
Sources do not divulge details
Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships
Keep eye on ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea...